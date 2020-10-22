Kim Turns 40

Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Why She Was Too "Nervous" to Stand Next to Jimmy Kimmel at 2020 Emmys

Tracee Ellis Ross confessed to Jimmy Kimmel what really happened backstage at the 2020 Emmy Awards. Scroll on to hear her very relatable reason.

By Mona Thomas Oct 22, 2020 1:58 PM
Black-ish
Tracee Eillis Ross is not taking any chances!

During an Oct. 21 in-studio appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Black-ish star revealed to Jimmy Kimmel how nervous she was being at the 2020 Emmys and explained how cautious she wanted to be about not contracting the coronavirus.

"I told them I would be good standing next to you for the bit and then after I got there I was like, ‘Yeah tell Jimmy I can't stand next to him!'" she exclaimed in a panicked voice. "Tell him he's gotta be six to eight feet, maybe even 10!" 

The actress admitted to being "one of those nervous Nellies" about being safe, to which Jimmy agreed, "If' you're gonna go one way or the other that's the way to go—overly cautious." 

"I feel like I was built for the pandemic," she said. "And then all of a sudden at month five I was like, ‘No I'm not!'"

During her chat with Jimmy, Tracee also discussed the reality of working on the set of Black-ish, especially with co-star Anthony Anderson and his massive beard. 

"Rehearsal is my favorite because we're all in masks for rehearsal and I don't know, now with Anthony's beard—but the masks," the 47-year-old laughed as she demonstrated with a physical face covering. "I don't care which mask he wears, it totally flattens and then during rehearsal it starts to creep up over his eyes. And I'm like, ‘Can you see?' and he's like, 'No I cannot.'" And I'm like, ‘Well you cannot take your mask off!'"

She also emphasized how the new protocols are going on the show's production set as "everything takes longer" in comparison to the "how much you can cram in and how long your day can be" module film crews have been using for years. 

The High Note star also noted, "Fittings are not happening. Like I used to do two hours of fitting a week. Now I'm like, ‘Why don't we just wear sweatpants all season? Huh? Seem like a good idea?'"

Well, it's not a bad idea.

