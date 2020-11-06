Matthew Broderick Opens Up About Married Life With "Best Friend" Sarah Jessica Parker

When it comes to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's successful marriage, there's no Hocus Pocus about it.
Since getting married 23 years ago, the actors have lived a drama-free life together, an achievement that Matthew says is "insane," adding, "I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."
As "insane" as it is though, he tells SiriusXM Radio Andy's Bruce Bozzi that there's no real key to a successful relationship, as far as he's aware. He simply says, "She's my best friend."
"I don't know the, the, the secret at all, but I'm very grateful and I love her and, it's amazing," the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star shares, before marveling over his son, James Wilkie Broderick, turning 18 this year. "I can't believe my son's 18."
The family has celebrated quite a few milestones this year, including James' first time voting. Matthew and Sarah were present when their son cast his ballot in New York City this Tuesday, which the Sex and the City star was pictured celebrating.
Additionally, Matthew and Sarah acted together for the first time in over 20 years this February. The pair starred opposite one another in the Neil Simon comedy Plaza Suite, which had a brief run in Boston before the pandemic postponed its Broadway premiere date.
Matthew says their brief time onstage allowed him to fully appreciate "how talented" his wife is. "I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while, Plaza Suite, you know, she was so, so good in it," the 58-year-old shares. "And I hadn't really, had never acted with her onstage and had never really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and know what a great comic actor she is, or actor never mind the comic part. But, she just, she's very good at it."
At the moment, the play is scheduled to run from March 19, 2021, through July 18 at the Hudson Theatre, according to Playbill. However, the Broadway League has said that they don't anticipate resuming productions until Sept. 6.
Nonetheless, Matthew says, "I hope everybody gets to see her do it."
He and Sarah are more than happy to wait to return to the stage when the time is right though. After all, as Sarah put it last February, they've already "waited a lifetime."