Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 9:38 AM
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are teaming up for a Broadway production, debuting next year!
The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, are set to star in the 2020 revival of the late Neil Simon's Plaza Suite. Parker announced the exciting stage news on Tuesday morning, writing a message to her fans on social media.
"A classic American comedy A legendary playwright An actor whom I get to love onstage and off 2 actors, 6 roles," Parker captioned her announcement post on Instagram. "Neil Simon's comedy about love, marriage, children and all the absurdity and heartbreak that can happen in room 719. Plaza Suite is back on Broadway. Starring Matthew Broderick and his wife. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey."
The Sex and the City alum concluded, "I feel I've waited a lifetime."
Parker and Broderick, who share three kids together, will kick off a 17-week limited run at Hudson Theatre beginning March 13, 2020, following a pre-Broadway run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.
This will be the first time the couple has worked together onstage since 1996, when they both appeared in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
John Lamparski/WireImage
"We simply love the play," Parker told the New York Times. "It's most assuredly a period piece, with cultural and sexual politics that were radically different, but there are these larger themes, about marriage and disappointment and ambition and parenting and betrayal and love, that don't hang their hat on a specific generation."
For ticket information, head on over to Plaza Suite Broadway.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?