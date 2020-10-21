The Best, Funniest and Most Savage Memes to Come Out of The Bachelorette Episode 2

God bless Twitter.

Truly, is there anything more satisfying than scrolling through your feed during and after an episode of The Bachelorette? Sure, it may be odd to be sitting on your couch alone cackling at your phone screen while somewhat paying attention to your TV, but these are unprecedented times we are living in.

And after Clare Crawley's season was delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing fans to experience the longest drought in the show's history, the opinions on social media about the action going down have been even hotter than the temps at the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs.

And the ABC reality hit's Oct. 20 episode was arguably one of the franchise's most awkward ever, filled with cringeworthy moments, stern monologues from the Bachelorette herself after no one seemed to want to hang out and naked dodgeball because, of course. All of that weirdness was just fuel to the Internet's fire, with Bachelor Nation delivering the goods when it came to the memes.