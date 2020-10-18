People's Choice AwardsBillboard Music AwardsDemi LovatoShop E!VideosPhotos

SNL Hilariously Tackles Dueling Town Halls Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

On Saturday Night Live's town hall sketch, Jim Carrey's Joe Biden gave the crowd a blanket and warm milk while Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump wrestled with the moderator.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 18, 2020 5:11 PMTags
TVAlec BaldwinSaturday Night LiveDonald TrumpJim CarreyMaya RudolphCelebritiesJoe BidenKate McKinnon
Related: Kate McKinnon on What Makes "Saturday Night Live" Work

Saturday Night Live has once again pointed out the absurdity of this election year. On Saturday, Oct. 17, the variety show poked fun at Joe Biden and Donald Trump's dueling town halls, with Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin once again stepping into their roles as the highly contentious candidates. 

Carrey once again played Biden like your kind, if completely out of touch grandfather. He handed his audience of three (who were already voting for him) blankets and warm milk, and later on, went full Mister Rogers

Baldwin's Trump, on the other hand, was a lot more combative—but it was Kate McKinnon as Savannah Guthrie who really stole the show. 

McKinnon's host told the audience, "If you were angry at NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in, and I think you'll thank me."

While Baldwin's Trump did denounce white supremacy, something the real Trump was criticized for side stepping in the first presidential debate, he also made some very controversial statements, such as the Aryan Brotherhood being "all about family" mistaking the Ku Klux Klan for AAA.

photos
14 Stars Who Got Their Start on Saturday Night Live

SNL even called out Trump's one time friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

"If anyone is against pedophiles it's me, the man who was close personal friends with one of the most famous pedophiles on Earth," Baldwin's Trump said in the sketch. "Rest in power, Jeffrey."

Trending Stories

1

Hailey & Justin Bieber Enjoy Night Out After SNL Performance

2

The Biggest Bombshells From Kim Kardashian's David Letterman Interview

3

Kylie Jenner Reunites With Travis Scott for One Fashionable Photo

Other politicians who made an appearance include Biden's running mate Kamala Harris, once again played by Maya RudolphUpon seeing an enthusiastic Black Trump supporter at the town hall, Rudolph's Harris declared it "some Jordan Peele nonsense," a reference to the brain switching in the 2017 movie Get Out

 

By the end of the town hall, Baldwin's Trump and McKinnon's Guthrie were locked in a Wrestle Mania-style battle, with Guthrie getting ready to slam a chair into Trump.

Will Heath/NBC

SNL's town hall comes only a week after Harris and Mike Pence's debate was parodied on the show. Pence was played by Beck Bennett, while Carrey returned to portray the fly that landed on his head during the debate. In SNL's interpretation, that fly was just Biden after a Jeff Goldblum-esque experiment gone very wrong. 

With weeks to go until the election, Saturday Night Live will likely have plenty more opportunities for presidential parody. After all, in 2020, life tends to be more absurd than comedy.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Hailey & Justin Bieber Enjoy Night Out After SNL Performance

2

The Biggest Bombshells From Kim Kardashian's David Letterman Interview

3

Influencer Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

4

Inside Zac Efron's Epic Dating History

5

Margot Robbie Shares Adorable Photo of Her Newest Family Member