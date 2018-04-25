Inspiration has struck Jordan Peele, all thanks to the one and only Kanye West.

In the midst of debunking "fake news," sharing his stance on President Donald Trump and wishing for a joint Nicki Minaj-Cardi Btour, the rapper addressed an internet meme related to Peele's 2017 horror flick, Get Out. Trolls have joked that Kanye's recent behavior (and marriage to Kim Kardashian) is because he's stuck in the "sunken place," a hypnotic state the film's main character gets trapped in by his girlfriend's family.

Of course, Yeezy isn't stuck in a paralyzing void. He poked fun at the meme by sharing never-before-seen photos of his family's home, writing, "do this look like the sunken place" with laughing emojis. "more tweets from the sunken place," he added alongside another interior shot.

Cue Jordan's perfect response...