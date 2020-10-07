Dylan Sprouse Returns to Instagram With a Birthday Tribute for "Queen" Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse wants to see his model girlfriend Barbara Palvin in a crown.
On Oct. 7, Dylan shared a birthday message for Barbara on Instagram. The actor's last post, a series of drawings that make up a larger image on his grid, is from way back in 2016.
"Happy birthday to the Princess of Hungary. Thinking about making you a Queen, hmu," Dylan wrote. "To many more penne a la vodka's and many more memories. I believe in you, and thank you for believing in me."
Dylan and Barbara celebrated their two-year anniversary in June. In August, Barbara shared a birthday message to Dylan, along with a photo of the two kissing while on a camping trip.
"Happy Birthday Cowboy!" the Hercules actress wrote on Instagram. "I love you!"
While Barbara and Dylan don't post often about one another on social media, they aren't shy about gushing about their love in the press.
"With Dylan, everything seemed so easy," Barbara told W Magazine in 2019 of their relationship. "We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn't think I was disgusting or anything."
Dylan made headlines when he brought his girlfriend burgers backstage at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2018.
"You know what, it's hard to see like from these interviews and I guess just from the Instagram posts and stuff how hard she's really worked to do this," the After We Collided actor told E! News. "So I think the best part for me is just knowing that like after all of that, it really paid off. So I'm excited to see the coalescence of all that work."
Whether it's her birthday or not, Dylan will always treat Barbara like the royalty she is.