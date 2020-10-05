Channing Tatum Just Added a New Member to His Family: Meet Rooklin

There's a new member of the Tatum family! Meet Rooklin, Channing Tatum's new puppy.

The Magic Mike alum took to social media on Sunday, Oct. 4, to introduce his followers to his beloved new dog. "This is the newest member of the Tatum tribe. Meet 'Rook' or 'Rooklin' 12 week old Dutch Shepard!" the 40-year-old actor wrote. "He's gonna be a goon."

This is the first new pup Tatum has had since the loss of his dog Lulu, who he shared with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The former couple mourned the death of Lulu, who passed away from cancer, in Dec. 2018.

"After i lost my LuLu i didn't know when or if I'd be open to having another dog," Tatum explained to his fans. "But he sought me out and we met eyes and then some imprinting type s--t happened."

"Haha I just hope i can handle the little hood rat," the Step Up star continued. "Haha that's also his nickname when he's being a little s--t 'hoodie' cause boi is he little savage sometimes. @goldcoastk9 @dogthefilm he gonna be a hard hitter."