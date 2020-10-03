Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and More Mean Girls Stars Join Forces for a Fetch Reunion

Feast your eyes on one fetch reunion!
To celebrate Mean Girls Day on Saturday, Oct. 3 (yes, that's a thing!), the cast of the 2004 hit movie joined forces to talk about everything from behind-the-scenes moments to urging people to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3.
The reunion included none other than Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and so many others with Katie Couric moderating. As Lindsay reminded those tuning in, the last time they all got together was "the premiere probably."
During the discussion, Lindsay admitted that she originally wanted to play the role of Regina George and not Cady Heron.
"I really wanted to play Regina, 'cause I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kinda a weirdo in it," she explained. "I was like, 'I wanna do a movie where I get to be pretty.' And the more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady."
While Rachel wasn't able to join in on the fun due to being on a road trip, she did open up to Katie during a one-on-one about her character and what it was like playing the ultimate mean girl.
"It was cathartic...," she shared, "not being exactly a queen bee in high school, so then to go back to those memories and try to channel them through this character was therapeutic."
When Katie asked Amanda how she felt playing Karen, the "dumb blonde," she responded, "I was actually like... 'I can nail this.' I played this character all throughout high school just to stay out of the drama. And it worked."
Knowing how much of a fan base the hit movie has, some of the cast said they'd love to do a sequel. While it's unclear if that is seriously in the works, the Mean Girls Broadway musical is turning into a film adaptation.
"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Tina said in a statement in early January 2020. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences."
"I've spent sixteen years with these characters now," she added. "They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."
Watch the full Mean Girls reunion above! And if you can't get enough of the movie or the cast, get the scoop on the film's 15 biggest secrets in our gallery below.