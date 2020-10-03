Gigi Hadid Is ''Already an Amazing Mom'' 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Much like her prowess on the catwalk, motherhood is coming naturally to Gigi Hadid.

Just two weeks after the supermodel gave birth to a baby girl, E! News has an exclusive update on life at home for the new mom and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom," an insider shares. "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."

Prior to their newborn daughter's arrival in late September, the source says Gigi and Zayn traveled to New York City for their final check-ups before the star's team of doctors accompanied her back to the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania. It's there that the 25-year-old gave birth. Gigi, Zayn and Yolanda Hadid have remained ever since.

According to our source, the couple is planning to raise the little one there for the foreseeable future.