Gigi Hadid Is ''Already an Amazing Mom'' 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Much like her prowess on the catwalk, motherhood is coming naturally to Gigi Hadid.
Just two weeks after the supermodel gave birth to a baby girl, E! News has an exclusive update on life at home for the new mom and boyfriend Zayn Malik.
"Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom," an insider shares. "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."
Prior to their newborn daughter's arrival in late September, the source says Gigi and Zayn traveled to New York City for their final check-ups before the star's team of doctors accompanied her back to the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania. It's there that the 25-year-old gave birth. Gigi, Zayn and Yolanda Hadid have remained ever since.
According to our source, the couple is planning to raise the little one there for the foreseeable future.
"They feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately," the insider explains.
The new mama is far from alone, though. She has Yolanda to rely on, who the source says is "helping them tremendously."
"She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her," the insider adds.
As for little sister Bella Hadid, E! News is told she's already fulfilling her duties as an auntie. "Bella was very emotional first seeing her," the source says, "and has already been having fun shopping for her and dressing her up."
Gigi's dad, Mohamed Hadid, and her brother, Anwar Hadid, are also doting on the baby, however, the model is being "very cautious" about letting others in her inner circle meet her daughter because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans of the A-list couple are anxiously waiting to find out what they named their bundle of joy. Our source's lips are sealed, but they do describe it as "unique."
