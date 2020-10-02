Kate Beckinsale Shares She Lost a Baby at 20 Weeks as She Sends Support to Chrissy Teigen

Kate Beckinsale is sending love and support to Chrissy Teigen.

Days after the 34-year-old cookbook author announced she suffered a pregnancy loss, the 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to shut down followers who criticized Teigen for publicly sharing the news.

"I've noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby," she began. "As if there's some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable."

Beckinsale then shared her own experience and recalled losing a baby at 20 weeks years ago.

"I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known," she wrote. "There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul-destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has."