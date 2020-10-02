Kate Beckinsale Shares She Lost a Baby at 20 Weeks as She Sends Support to Chrissy Teigen

Kate Beckinsale is sending love and support to Chrissy Teigen.
Days after the 34-year-old cookbook author announced she suffered a pregnancy loss, the 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to shut down followers who criticized Teigen for publicly sharing the news.
"I've noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby," she began. "As if there's some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable."
Beckinsale then shared her own experience and recalled losing a baby at 20 weeks years ago.
"I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known," she wrote. "There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul-destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has."
The Much Ado About Nothing alum noted "it's an honor to be allowed into another person's grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn't, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt."
She also sent "so much love" to Teigen and John Legend's family, as well as to "the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered"—acknowledging, "I know there are so many." In addition, she thanked the Chrissy's Court star.
"Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support," Beckinsale added. "Let's let the grieving decide what's right for them. Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all x."
Beckinsale then re-shared a post from @allontheboard, which read, "Some babies are born to be angels and given Heaven instead. They are carried inside the hearts of the broken-hearted parents forever; Learning to fly with wings in paradise, where nothing can hurt them, instead of learning to walk on Earth; We grieve for them and what they might have been, asking why we couldn't be together."
Teigen shared news of her pregnancy loss in a social media post on Sept. 30. Days before, fans learned she had been hospitalized for excessive bleeding.
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on Instagram. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."
While the Cravings author noted she and Legend had waited "until the last possible moment" to name their 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, she wrote they "had started to call this little guy" Jack.
"So he will always be Jack to us," Teigen continued. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."
She also thanked "everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers" and noted they feel their love.
"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience," she wrote. "But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."
Beckinsale was one of many stars to rally around the family. Mariah Carey, Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne Johnson and more celebrities did, as well.
"Sending you and your family all the love and space to grieve and heal," Mandy Moore wrote in the comments section of Teigen's post. "You are such a fighter, as was Jack."