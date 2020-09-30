Usher Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea: Find Out Her Name

Yeah! Usher has welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The superstar singer announced the birth of their daughter in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sept. 30. "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," Usher wrote alongside a photo of his baby girl's hand. "'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat."

This baby news comes a year after the couple first sparked romance rumors. Shortly before welcoming his daughter, Usher said he had "a few" baby names in mind during an interview with James Corden.

"It's been a tough time for everybody, so I'm really excited to have this incredible news," he told the late-night host. "This new arrival. I'm really anticipating it."

While this is Usher's first child with the music executive, he is also dad to sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Raymond, 11, who the Grammy winner shares with ex Tameka Foster.