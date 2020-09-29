Dr. 90210Rebel WilsonGigi Hadid & Zayn MalikShop E!VideosPhotos

2020 Latin Grammy Awards Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Karol G and many, many more stars have made the list of 2020 Latin Grammy Award nominees.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 29, 2020 3:29 PMTags
MusicAwardsCelebritiesJ Balvin

And the 2020 Latin Grammy Award nominees are...

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shows must go on—including the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Latin Recording Academy announced this year's star-studded list of contenders for the coveted awards, which includes Bad Bunny, J BalvinKarol G, Ricky Martin and many, many more. 

As for how the show will go this time around, the Academy explained the ceremony will consist of a "reimagined" telecast that will air live on Univision Nov. 19. The event—themed "Music Makes Us Human"—will be anchored from Miami and include performances from around the world.  

In addition to the entertainment, the ceremony will, of course, honor the best in Latin music for the year by doling out (in some socially distant way) those golden statues

Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, confidently reflected on the group of 2020 nominees in a statement. "Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate," he said. "Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards—a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music."

photos
Latin Grammy Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

"Our Academy is stronger than ever," he continued, "as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year's class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process."

Without further ado, here is the full list of this year's nominees:

Trending Stories

1

Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Rumors About Hugh Jackman's Sexuality

2
Exclusive

Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior

3

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Record of the Year

"China"—Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

"Cuando Estés Aquí"—Pablo Alborán

"Vete"—Bad Bunny

"Solari Yacumenza"—Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

"Rojo"—J Balvin

"Tutu"—Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

"Lo Que En Ti Veo"—Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

"Tusa"—Karol G & Nicki Minaj

"René"—Residente

"Contigo"—Alejandro Sanz

 

Album of the Year

YHLQMDLG—Bad Bunny

Oasis—J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Colores—J Balvin

Por Primera Vez—Camilo

Mesa para Dos—Kany García

Aire (Versión Día)—Jesse & Joy

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1—Natalia Lafourcade

Pausa—Ricky Martin

La Conquista del Espacio—Fito Páez

Cumbiana—Carlos Vives

 

Song of the Year 

"ADMV"—Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Bonita"—Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)

"Codo Con Codo"—Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

"El Mismo Aire"—Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

"For Sale"—Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)"—Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

"Lo Que En Ti Veo"—Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

"René"—Residente, songwriter (Residente)

"Tiburones"—Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

"Tusa"—Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)

"Tutu"—Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Best New Artist 

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

Mike Bahía

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

 

Best Pop Vocal Album 

Spoiler—Aitana

Prisma—Beret

Por Primera Vez—Camilo

Más Futuro Que Pasado—Juanes

Pausa—Ricky Martin

 

Best Reggaeton Performance (new category)

Yo Perreo Sola—Bad Bunny

Morado—J Balvin

Loco Contigo—Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga

Porfa—Feid & Justin Quiles

Chicharrón—Guaynaa Featuring Cauty

Te Soñé de Nuevo—Ozuna

Si Te Vas—Sech & Ozuna

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album 

Energía Para Regalar—El Caribefunk

Mi Derriengue—Riccie Oriach

Mariposas—Omara Portuondo

Alter Ego—Prince Royce

Cumbiana—Carlos Vives

 

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album 

Antología de la Música Ranchera—Aida Cuevas

Hecho en México—Alejandro Fernández

A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero"—Eugenia León

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández—Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

AYAYAY!—Christian Nodal

 

Best Portuguese Language Song 

"A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)"—Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)

"Abricó-De-Macaco"—Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)

"Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte - Belchior)"—Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)

"Libertação"—Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)

"Pardo"—Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)

Trending Stories

1

Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Rumors About Hugh Jackman's Sexuality

2
Exclusive

Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior

3

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

4

Why Mohamed Hadid Says It's "Dangerous" to Be Bella & Gigi's Dad

5

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Welcome Baby No. 2