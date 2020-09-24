Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Bathing Suit Photo

Selena Gomez won't hide her kidney transplant scar anymore.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Selena—who received a kidney transplant from friend and Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa in 2017 following complications from lupus—shared an emotional message to Instagram along with a bathing suit photo that showed off her scar.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," Selena wrote. "I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that."

The actress added that she was proud of swimwear company La'Mariette, whose suit she is wearing in the photo, for their underlying message that "all bodies are beautiful."

While Selena's scar was seen in paparazzi photos in 2018, this is the first time that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer has revealed her scar on social media.

Selena previously commemorated her life-saving surgery in another way: In January of 2020, she talked about getting a tattoo of the date of her surgery in an interview with Capitol FM radio in the U.K.