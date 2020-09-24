Netflix Just Answered All Your Burning Questions About the Father of the Bride Reunion

Welcome to the '20s, Mr. Banks!

While it's no secret this is a year most would prefer to forget, there's one thing that fans can look forward to in 2020: a Father of the Bride reunion. On Sept. 22, Netflix made the exciting announcement that the Banks family would be returning for a "special event," nearly 30 years since the 1991 remake's debut. In the classic words of Franck Eggelhoffer, "Hallooo!"

On Thursday, Netflix got fans even more pumped by dropping the official trailer for Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish). While the visual doesn't give away much, it does confirm the Banks family are together in 2020. And, as could have been expected, George Banks (Steve Martin) is not taking the coronavirus pandemic lightly.

"I'm just washing my hands!" you can hear him tell wife Nina (Diane Keaton). "One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!"

In addition to Martin and Keaton, the trailer confirms alums Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin and George Newbern will be returning as will "a few special guests."