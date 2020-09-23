EMMYS 2020

Look Back at All The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through the Years

From Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof to Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards, revisit ever lady who's held a diamond over the years

By Brett Malec Sep 23, 2020 5:56 PMTags
TVReality TVDenise RichardsReal HousewivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCamille GrammerKyle RichardsNostalgia
Related: Erika Jayne Picks Denise Richards' "RHOBH" Replacement

In Beverly Hills, diamonds come and go.

Over the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has entertained fans with fashion, friendships, fights and lavish lifestyles beyond our wildest dreams.

Who can forget Kyle Richards battling it out with medium Allison DuBois during Camille's Grammer's dramatic season one "Dinner Party From Hell?" Or Brandi Glanville slapping Lisa Vanderpump across the face in Europe? And more recently, Garcelle Beauvais making history as RHOBH's first Black Housewife?

While Bravo fans will be saying goodbye to Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp after season 10 since both just recently announced their departure from the hit Bravo series, we thought we'd look back at all the stars who've held a diamond over the years (not forgetting you, Carlton Gebbia!).

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive every Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star over the years, from O.G. Adrienne Maloof to current reigning style stars Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley

photos
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 10 Reunion Looks

And don't miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills "Secrets Revealed" special tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Binge RHOBH any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kim Richards (1990)
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Eileen Davidson (1992)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Garcelle Beauvais (1994)
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Lisa Rinna (1995)
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Denise Richards (1996)
Gregg DeGuire/Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Eileen Davidson (1997)
SGranitz/WireImage
Garcelle Beauvais (1999)
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Lisa Rinna (1999)
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Camille Grammar (1999)
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Lisa Rinna (2002)
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Camille Grammar (2002)
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Garcelle Beauvais (2003)
Amy Graves/WireImage.com
Denise Richards (2003)
Tony Barson/WireImage
Eileen Davidson (2004)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Kyle Richards (2004)
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Camille Grammar (2005)
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage.com
Garcelle Beauvais (2006)
Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna (2006)
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Denise Richards (2007)
Jimi Celeste/PMc/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Erika Girardi (2007)
Jss Images/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Richards (2007)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kyle Richards (2008)
Jason Kempin/WireImage.com
Camille Grammar (2008)
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Adrienne Maloof (2009)
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Eileen Davidson (2009)
Dave Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank
Lisa Rinna (2009)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brandi Glanville (2009)
DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Erika Girardi (2010)
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Kyle Richards (2010)
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Lisa Vanderpump (2010)
