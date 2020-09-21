LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
The One Where Jennifer Aniston Literally Put Out a Fire While Presenting at the 2020 Emmys

The Morning Show star made an in-person appearance during the live ceremony to banter with host Jimmy Kimmel.

This girl is on fire.

No, really, Jennifer Aniston unexpectedly became a firefighter in couture at the 2020 Emmys when she took the stage in-person to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. 

Before The Morning Show star could even touch the envelope to read the winning name (which was Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara, BTW!), the evening's host Jimmy Kimmel took every precaution to sanitize the envelope. That included spraying the paper with a lot of Lysol and then throwing it in a bucket to be lit on fire.

While Aniston was at the ready with a fire extinguisher for the bit, the pair experienced the peril of live TV when the fire kept burning. Like the pro she is, Aniston, sporting a simple and chic black gown, kept putting out the fire, proving the show will go on. 

See the Winners of the 2020 Emmys

Ahead of the fiery moment, Kimmel and Aniston engaged in some kind of awkward banter. Which, like, is totally understandable given that they were giving out the first award of the night during an unprecedented ceremony. 

ABC

After welcoming his good friend to the stage, Kimmel kept interrupting Aniston during her time on stage as he was standing 60-feet away. And when the Friends star tried to explain to the host he only had to stand "six feet away," he responded, "Thank you, you have sexy feet, too." (And foot fetish crowd goes wild!)

The two eventually closed the distance between them, with Aniston actually bailing before O'Hara's name was read when she learned the winners were receiving their trophies at-home. And, you know, since she's up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, she had to beat the traffic from the Staples Center to make it home in time.

It's all in a day's work, people. 

Watch Live From E!: Emmys 2020 on Monday Sept. 21 from 8am AEST on E!, Channel 125 on Foxtel and 106 on Fetch! Tune in for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards afterwards in Australia on Foxtel's Fox Arena at 10am AEST.

