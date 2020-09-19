How to Watch EmmysE! People's Choice AwardsEmmysShop E!VideosPhotos

Every Time Zendaya Slayed the Red Carpet

Ahead of the 2020 Emmys, take a look back at nominee Zendaya's jaw-dropping style moments over the years.

By Jess Cohen Sep 19, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebritiesZendaya2020 Emmys
We can always count on Zendaya for a jaw-dropping style moment.

This year, the Euphoria star is nominated for her first-ever Emmy Award, and she's ready to go glam despite the ceremony being virtual. "I want to dress up," she told Ben Platt during a recent chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience."

Though she'll be at home, the 24-year-old nominee said she wants to "pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet."

Zendaya, who received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, has become known for her stunning red carpet looks over the years. Last year, the Disney alum, who works with stylist Law Roach, turned heads at the 2019 Emmys with her gorgeous emerald dress, designed by Vera Wang.

"She'd rather be seen in green...." Roach wrote alongside a photo of the star on the red carpet at the ceremony.

Zendaya also delivered an unforgettable fashion moment at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards earlier this year. For the ceremony, the actress donned a fuchsia asymmetrical top along with a maxi skirt.

"I feel incredibly grateful for Euphoria, in general, and just the fact that I could be a part of it," she told E! News at the award show in Feb. 2020. "To be even mentioned in the conversation, with a lot of people that are pretty special, it's very cool."

Ahead of the 2020 Emmys, we're revisiting all of Zendaya's must-see fashion moments over the years. Take a trip down memory lane in the gallery below!

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People have Spoken!

The PCA nominated actress rocks a one-strapped black gown with silver rope detail at the 2019 E!'s Peoples Choice Awards. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fab in Fuchsia

The Euphoria actress wears a unique pink Tom Ford bustier with matching skirt during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Black Beauty

Zendaya shows off her toned tummy in a criss-crossed string outfit with slit sleeves.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
White Hot

The actress rocked a white cropped suit with matching pointy shoes at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

BACKGRID
That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cutout Couture

The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Nude Two-Piece Number

In Custom Calvin Klein

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Daring One-Shoulder

In Michael Kors

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour
Silvery Siren

In Manning Cartell

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sleek and Stunning

In Marchesa

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Let the Slay Be With You

In Michael Kors

Mark Davis/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

In Emanuel Ungaro

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Fashionable and Fabulous

In Thakoon

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR
Suit and Glam

In Dsquared2

Roger/AKM-GSI
Sexy and Sophisticated

In Brandon Maxwell

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Green Animal Print

In Kenzo

Watch Live From E!: Emmys 2020 on Monday Sept. 21 from 8am AEST on E!, Channel 125 on Foxtel and 106 on Fetch! Tune in for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards afterwards in Australia on Foxtel's Fox Arena at 10am AEST.

