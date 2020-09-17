Thomas Rhett Was "Losing" His Mind in Quarantine Until He Got This Advice From Lauren Akins

John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

"Honestly it's been such a blessing in disguise this whole year," the artist said. "I would say the first 30, 40 days into quarantine, I was kind of losing my mind going, 'I need to play a show. I need to write a song. I need to do something.' And then one day my wife looked at me and she said, 'Honey, you're not going to play a show this year. You just need to let it be, and relax and be with our family."

Rhett said "it's been really amazing to get to spend this much quality time."

"This is the most nights in a row I've ever gotten to put them to bed and wake up with them," he said. "We've actually been on a road trip the last few weeks together, and it's been absolutely amazing just to get to watch them grow up, you know? So as crazy and as weird as this year has been, that is definitely a silver lining, just getting to watch my kids grow and getting to be intentional with my wife. And then tonight is just such a crazy cherry on top."

- Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom