EXCLUSIVE!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Gush Over "Amazing" Daughters Willa Gray and Ada James at Grammys 2018

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins couldn't help but gush over their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammys.

The couple stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before heading into the ceremony on Sunday and gushed about their kids. Thomas Rhett and Lauren adopted Willa last May and then welcomed baby Ada just three months later.

So what does Willa think about being a big sister?

"She was jealous at first I think," Thomas Rhett shared. "But it's so fun to watch her, she loves our little Ada so much and it's been amazing watching her be a great big sister to her."

Photos

Celebrity Couples at the 2018 Grammys

"It's something that we just hoped for for so long…she was very fresh just coming to America," Lauren shared. "We wanted her to feel comfortable."

And the two girls seem to have an adorable bond and their parents couldn't be happier!

For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Thomas Rhett , 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Apple News , Top Stories , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Couples
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Tori Kelly Takes "E! News" Into the Recording Studio

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes Tour

Go Behind the Scenes of Thomas Rhett's Life Changes Tour

2018 Emmy Awards: Governors Ball First Look

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Step Out After Rumored Wedding Ceremony

Sandra Oh, John Legend & More 2018 Emmy Firsts

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin May Be Married

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.