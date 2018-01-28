by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 4:48 PM
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins couldn't help but gush over their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammys.
The couple stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before heading into the ceremony on Sunday and gushed about their kids. Thomas Rhett and Lauren adopted Willa last May and then welcomed baby Ada just three months later.
So what does Willa think about being a big sister?
"She was jealous at first I think," Thomas Rhett shared. "But it's so fun to watch her, she loves our little Ada so much and it's been amazing watching her be a great big sister to her."
"It's something that we just hoped for for so long…she was very fresh just coming to America," Lauren shared. "We wanted her to feel comfortable."
And the two girls seem to have an adorable bond and their parents couldn't be happier!
