Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett Make 2020 ACM Awards History By Tying for Entertainer of the Year

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett just made history at the 2020 ACM Awards.
The country singers had one unforgettable night during the star-studded ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Closing things out with a bang, Carrie and Thomas both took home the award for Entertainer of the Year for the first time ever.
"And the winner of the ACM Entertainer of the Year is... We have a tie," host Keith Urban said in astonishment. "This has got too got to be a first... I don't know if I am going to get... I have never heard of it."
Of the trailblazing moment, both Carrie and Thomas shared their excitement with a heartwarming acceptance speech.
"Oh my goodness gracious. What is happening right now? Thank you to the Lord, Jesus Christ..." Thomas began, "Thank you so much to my wife, my baby girls who are watching this right now."
Carrie added, "2020 man! Thank you. God so much. All glory to God. Thank you to the ACM for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett."
Not only did Carrie make history with Thomas but she is the only woman to ever earn three Entertainer of the Year awards and she was the only female nominated in the category. Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Luke Combs were also nominated in the category.
Before snagging her third win in the prestigious category, Carrie and Taylor Swift both had earned the Entertainer of the Year Award twice. The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer first nabbed the award in 2009 and would win in the category again the following year.
Thomas also earned an award for Video of the Year for "Remember You Young."
Carrie's history-making moment wasn't her only highlight of the night. She stole the show multiple times, first by kicking off the ceremony with a performance of "Before He Cheats" at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
For her appearance, the 37-year-old star brought the glitz and glam with a gold lamé dress and matching heels.
Later in the evening, the Cry Pretty singer brought the girl power.
Celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, Carrie performed a medley of female anthems by legendary Opry members Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
"Patsy and Loretta, Martina and Barbara, Reba and Dolly," she began, "These strong voices mean so much to me and to all the other female artists who stand on their shoulders."
"They are some of my heroes, and I am so honored to stand alongside them as a fellow member of the Grand Ole Opry," she continued. "It's my pleasure to pay tribute to these legendary ladies as we celebrate the Opry's 95th anniversary."
Carrie graced the stage in a head-turning red gown, which featured lace embroidery and a jewel-adorned floral pattern.
She performed to Patsy's "Crazy," Loretta's "You Ain't Woman Enough," Barbara's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," Dolly's "Why'd You Come in Here," Reba's "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and Martina's "A Broken Wing."
The ACM Awards were originally scheduled in April, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, things were halted. Despite the setback, it's safe to say tonight's ceremony proved to be full of memorable moments.
