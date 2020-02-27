2020 ACM Awards Nominations: The Complete List

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 6:00 AM
Get ready, country music lovers, the 2020 ACM Awards is almost here!
The nominees for the ceremony were revealed on Thursday morning and include the likes of Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Justin Bieber.
Country music singers Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde helped announce the nominations via video message.
More details about the ceremony, including performers and collaborations, are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Last week, several preliminary winners for the 2020 ACM Awards were announced. They included the stars of the Bobby Jones Show, which won National On-Air Personality of the Year, and KILT-FM in Houston, which was honored as the major market radio station of the year.
Check out a full list of nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
GIRL, Maren
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
God's Country, Blake Shelton
One Man Band, Old Dominion
Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves
Rumor, Lee Brice
What If I Never Get Over You, Lady Antebellum
SONG OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
God's Country, Blake Shelton
One Man Band, Old Dominion
Some Of It, Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o
God's Country, Blake Shelton
One Man Band, Old Dominion
Remember You Young, Thomas Rhett
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Dive Bar, Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens In A Small Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
The ACM Awards telecast will air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 live on the CBS Television Network and the subscription service CBS All Access at 8 p.m. ET.
Check out a list of winners of last year's ACM Awards.
