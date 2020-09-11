NYFWKatie HolmesKardashiansEthan Is SupremeShop E!VideosPhotos

Jaden Smith Sets the Record Straight on Those Sofia Richie Romance Rumors

After being photographed at the beach with Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith cleared the air on where things stand with his longtime friend.

Jaden Smith is making waves with his beach dates.

Over the Labor Day weekend, photos surfaced of the singer hanging out in the ocean blue water of Malibu, Calif., with Sofia Richie. In fact, an eyewitness captured the pair holding hands and spending "all day" together.

But before the romance rumors spread, Jaden set the record straight in an interview during iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest.

"You know, I actually don't look at the internet, so I didn't see that," the 22-year-old shared with Ryan Seacrest, Tanya Rad and Sisanie on Sept. 11. "Me and Sophia have been friends for like 10 years. We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too."

Jaden added, "Yeah, we're just homies and we love each other and it was fun."

As pop culture fans may recall, Sofia and Jaden go way back. In fact, the twosome briefly dated in 2012 when they were both 14 years old. They've stayed friendly ever since.

For now, the singer is focused on his third studio album titled CTV3: Cool Tape Volume 3. It's a project that easily impressed Jaden's dad Will Smith.

"I don't think we've ever talked about one of my albums more together," Jaden shared. "We're talking about this everyday."

The album is also part of Jaden's continued goal to use entertainment as a tool to remind fans of all ages that it's cool to be you.

"I just hope that I can improve lives through the continuing of my music career and make people feel like there's someone else out there who understands how they feel," he explained. "I want to speak for people out there who think they are weird or that they might not belong in any circles."

Jaden continued, "I just want to be there for people and just try to make people's lives better with music and with art and clothes and music videos in any way that I can."

