John Travolta and His Daughter Ella Honor Kelly Preston One Month After Her Death

Kelly Preston's legacy lives on.
That saying couldn't be more true after John Travolta and his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta paid tribute to the late star on Friday, Aug. 21.
Taking to Instagram for the first time since his wife's passing, the Grease alum shared a heartwarming video that showed him and Ella doing something Kelly loved.
"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," John captioned his post. "One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me."
The short clip highlighted the special moment between the actor and his daughter swaying to slow music. At one point, John twirled Ella and they both smiled from ear-to-ear.
It's been one month since Kelly passed away at the age of 57 after battling breast cancer. At the time, the Saturday Night Fever alum confirmed the news about his wife of nearly three decades.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 12.
"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."
In closing, he wrote, "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."
Ella also expressed her heartache over her mother's loss in a special Instagram tribute.
"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," her caption began. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."
"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she went on. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."
Kelly's rep told People that the family decided to keep her breast cancer battle a secret to maintain privacy.
"She had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family rep stated. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
The actress is survived by her husband and their two children Ella and Benjamin, 10. John and Kelly were also parents to their son Jett Travolta, who passed away at the age of 16 after suffering from a seizure.