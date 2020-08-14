Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Twitter Troll Who Claimed Her Marriage Ended for This Reason

What doesn't kill Kelly Clarkson makes her stronger.
The newly single celeb fired back at a Twitter troll who blamed her divorce from Brandon Blackstock on her ever demanding career. On Aug. 10, Clarkson confirmed she would temporarily be filling in for America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell as he recovers from a back injury, prompting one social media hater to cross a major line.
The tweet read, "...no wonder her marriage didn't work...surprise she has time for her kids...not the good old country girl we fell in love with...it's all about Kelly being on tv...and no one else...no tears for her...but for her kids."
On Thursday, Aug. 13, Clarkson replied, "Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that's actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can't be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please."
Just over two months have passed since Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. The former couple's two children, 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington "Remy" Alexander, remain their focus as they navigate single parenthood.
During a recent interview with Glamour U.K., the 38-year-old spoke candidly about feeling like she's on an "emotional rollercoaster" while trying to balance her professional and personal life.
"This has been really hard as a working parent, because I'm still doing all the same jobs...I'm just doing all the jobs, and it's just been exhausting honestly," she said at the time. "Plus, you know, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers. I'm trying to be a healthy distraction for everyone and it gets old seeing the same sweatshirt, you know, over and over. So, it's like all things are crazy."
Clarkson continued, "I definitely had to remind people that I work with, like, 'You hired a mom, and I'm not an absentee mom. Like, I'm a full-on mom.' I already have abandonment issues. I don't want to pass those down."