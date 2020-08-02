Nikki Bella Gives Birth to Her First Child With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is officially a new mom!

The Total Bellas star welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The reality TV personality shared the special news on Instagram on Sunday, August 2.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki shared. She also revealed that her little one was born on July 31, just one day before her sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child.

Artem also shared the baby news. "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev," he wrote. "Proud of my love."

In Nikki's announcement post back in January 2020, she told her followers that being a mom is something she's "wanted to be my whole life."

"I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!" Nikki shared. "I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

Making this momentous occasion even more special is the fact that Nikki's twin sister also recently welcomed her second child. The pair revealed the news in a joint announcement back in January, shortly after Nikki confirmed that she and Artem had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France.