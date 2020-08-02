Before Tom Cruise Goes to Space: The Most Extreme Movie Shoot Locations Ever

Tom Cruise just might be getting ready to go where no actor has ever gone before.

The iconic actor, knowing for his daring approach to filmmaking, is reportedly preparing to up the ante as the star of the first narrative feature to shoot in space. According to Deadline, who broke the story in May that Cruise was working on an action-adventure flick to be filmed literally out of this world, the project has the support of both Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA. In fact, Jim Bridenstine, administrator of the latter agency, tweeted in May, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

While Cruise has yet to comment on the film's existence, director Doug Liman is said to be writing the script. The two previously worked together on American Made and Edge of Tomorrow. What's more, the price tag on the film is reported to be in the ballpark of $200 million.