Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl: Look Back at Their Road to Parenthood

And baby makes three!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents. Reps for the couple confirm to E! News, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby." Per TMZ, Turner gave birth to baby girl named Willa on Wednesday, July 22.

This exciting news comes about four years after romance rumors first starting burnin' up for Sophie and Joe. As fans of the duo may recall, the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers singer were first spotted spending time together at the 2016 MTV EMAs.

A year later, Sophie and Joe announced their engagement. The stars went on to tie the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, just hours after appearing at the Billboard Music Awards. In June of that year, Sophie, 24, and Joe, 30, went on to have a second wedding ceremony in France, surrounded by friends and family.