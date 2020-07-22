One Direction Just Returned to Instagram for the First Time in 4 Years and Fans Are Freaking Out

Related : One Direction's Social Media Is Fueling Reunion Rumors

One Direction returned to Instagram for the first time in four years on Wednesday.

The boy band shared a post via the group's official account that read, "10 Years of One Direction." In the caption, the members wrote, "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history."

Needless to say, fans were pretty excited, especially considering One Direction hadn't posted anything on Instagram since May 2016 (when the artists promoted a Family Guy cameo). "AM I DREAMING!?" a Directioner wrote in the comments section. Added another, "I'M FREAKING OUTTTT."

"2020 just got a whole lot better," commented a third.

The band shared the same post on Twitter. The last time One Direction had tweeted anything was in 2018, when it celebrated the group's eight-year anniversary.

The posts came on the eve of the band's 10-year anniversary. The group is marking the major milestone in a big way, too. From releasing a 10-year celebration video and dropping a 1D anniversary website to having interactive playlists and sharing activations across digital platforms, the stars—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik—are providing a number of ways for fans to enjoy the special moment.