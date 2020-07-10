Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have called it quits, E! News has learned.

"She's absolutely devastated," a source tells us.

The private celebrity pairing first sparked romance rumors around last year's holiday season when they were spotted out and about in the actor's hometown of Tulsa, Okla. Rachel and Bill would confirm those rumors by stepping out together at the 2020 Golden Globes in January, and by all accounts the couple was still very much in the honeymoon stage a month later.

"They spent Valentine's Day weekend in Orange County, Calif," an insider shared with E! News at the time. "It was a quick getaway, but time for the two of them to be together without any distractions. Rachel is very happy dating Bill and is excited about being with him."

"He treats her very well," the source added.