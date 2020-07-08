Colin Jost Says Scarlett Johansson Is to Blame for Viral Guitar Moment on SNL

We're finally getting answers about that guitar.

The standout moment from the first-ever remote episode of Saturday Night Live didn't come from Tom Hanks' comforting opening monologue or Larry David's impersonation of a quarantined Bernie Sanders, but during Colin Jost's segment on Weekend Update.

Jost was filming the episode from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as he spoke into the camera, viewers noticed what seemed like a well-placed prop in the background of his shot. The item—a guitar—quickly became the subject of tweets and commentary poking fun at the SNL head writer, and the shot of him and the instrument ultimately went viral.

As it turns out, the guitar wasn't even his! According to Jost, it belongs to his fiancé, Scarlett Johansson.

"Scarlett had that guitar forever and it was in the quarantine," Jost told The New York Times. "She was like, 'Maybe I should learn to how to play,' and just left it on the couch."