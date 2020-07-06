Sara Bareilles and Waitress Cast Remember "Kind and Gentle" Nick Cordero After His Death

Related : Nick Cordero Will "Most Likely" Need Double Lung Transplant

Sara Bareilles is paying tribute to "talented and humble" Nick Cordero following his death on Sunday.

The Broadway star and Tony Award nominee, who had been in a health battle amid his recovery from Coronavirus, passed away over the weekend, his wife Amanda Kloots confirmed.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 5. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician."

Cordero, who passed away at the age of 41, is survived by Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

"He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," Kloots wrote in her message to followers.

