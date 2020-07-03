Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shut Down Sussex Royal Charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started the process to close down their Sussex Royal charity.
Multiple outlets have reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed paperwork to make the closure official. Harry and Meghan, who are parents to 1-year-old son Archie Harrison, appear to be taking another step in distancing themselves from royal life. Just as news of their closing charity emerged, it was also noted that Harry's global initiative Travalyst had removed the "His Royal Highness" title from their website in reference to the Duke of Sussex.
As fans of the couple will know, Harry and Meghan previously revealed earlier this year that they're taking a step back from royal life. In doing so, Queen Elizabeth II announced an exit plan for the couple. As part of the agreement, it was revealed, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
In late March, Harry and Meghan shared their final post from the Sussex Royal Instagram account.
"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," the couple wrote, referencing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!"
The duo added, "Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."
In the weeks to follow, Harry and Meghan announced their new venture, a non-profit named Archewell. As the couple explained to The Telegraph in April, they plan to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters" with their new endeavor.
"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'—the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," Meghan and Harry went on to share with the outlet. "Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon."