How Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Helped Tracy Tutor Realize She Needed a Divorce

No regrets.
On today's episode of Just the Sip, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor revealed how her reality TV career indirectly played a part in her divorce from Jason Maltas. As Tutor detailed to podcast host and E!'s own Justin Sylvester, her ex never wanted her to join the Million Dollar Listing family.
"He felt it was an invasion of privacy," the Bravo personality explained. "And, you know, he likened that show to be a little bit more like, the style of the Housewives, which is obviously more engaging in the drama."
Regardless, Tutor didn't blame the show for the dissolution of her marriage.
"I didn't get divorced because I was on a reality show, I got divorced because I've been thinking about getting divorced for three years prior to that," she continued. "And it took me that long to actually jump off the fence and do it."
Yet, Tutor did note that watching the show back elevated her "need to make a decision."
She relayed, "Once I watched it back, I was like, 'You know what? I think I'm done.'"
Continuing on this topic, the real estate maven explained how watching the show helped "mirror" what she already knew in her heart.
"At that point, I was ready to make that decision and I think he was too," she stated. "And I think looking back it was probably, even though he was so mad at me for wanting to do the show, the best decision for us."
In December 2017, it was reported that Tutor filed for divorce after about 14 years of marriage.
However, as Tutor highlighted on the podcast, she was with Maltas, with whom she shares daughters Juliet and Scarlett, for almost 18 years. Thus, she doesn't view her divorce as a failure.
She shared, "I was like, 'Why are people giving me s--t?' Like, I've stayed married longer than most people in this town."
Unfortunately, being the show's first-ever female lead has opened her up to criticism on social media.
"After that first season, people were calling me 'a workaholic bitch who doesn't know how to take care of her kids,'" Tutor, who joined MDLLA in season 10, reflected. "‘She doesn't even know what age her kids are!' 'Her husband, god bless him, is such a wonderful man. He clearly is being left home by this crazy career-obsessed woman.'"
Thankfully, Tutor has been able to laugh off the hate and said she's being "as authentic as [she] can."
On her female critics, Tutor stated: "What I don't have respect for is the judgy ones, who come down on other woman who want to be successful in business…I can't be the best mom that ever possibly lived. You can't do it all, it's a juggle."
For all of this and more, including details on her new book Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word, be sure to listen to the full episode here.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
