The Best After-Sun Lotions for Your Suntan or Sunburn

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As the weather heats up, we're spending ample time under the sun. Whether you've spent the day catching a tan or a sunburn, after-sun lotions are a great way to nourish and re-hydrate your skin. There's such a wide variety on the market that it can be tough to know which to try next.
So below, the best after-sun lotions you can find on Amazon, Ulta and more.
Burt's Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother
This top-rated moisturizer uses coconut oil and aloe extract to soothe. You can even use it on your face.
Bioderma Photoderm
This after-sun milk ideal for sensitive skin promises to extend your tan. Its ingredients of allantoin and ginkgo biloba soothe feelings of overheating.
Sun Bum Cool Down Spray
An after-sun spray is a super quick and easy way to get the relief you need. This one offers hydration through aloe, cucumber extract and vitamin E.
Coola Organic Radical Recovery Moisturizing After Sun Body Lotion
Reviewers adore this lotion with lavender oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera and rosemary extract. Its fans say it soothes a burn like none other.
Korres Greek Yoghurt Calming and Cooling Gel
There's nothing better than that cooling feeling when you're burnt, and this gel offers it. You can keep it refrigerated for even more relief.
Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun Gel Lotion
This product has the summery scent of coconut and papaya, plus lotion and gel ribbons for relief. Reviewers love it for its lightweight feel.
Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe
If you want to minimize sunburn peeling, try this rescue balm. You can use it on both your face and body.
Maui Babe Essential Oils Hydrating Mist
This fun hydrating mist has the scent of the tropics. You can use it both before and after you enjoy time in the sun.
Moroccan Oil After-Sun Milk Soothing Body Lotion
Smell divine after using this lightweight lotion of aloe, argan oil, vitamin E and coconut and passion fruit oils that's fragranced with a unique Monoï scent.
Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel
Keep this vitamin E-enriched gel refrigerated for an extra boost. It'll ease the pain of your burn and help prevent peeling.
Maui Babe After Browning Lotion Tan Enhancer and Healer
This lotion promises to help keep your tan from fading. Its star ingredients are macadamia nut oil and aloe.
Hawaiian Tropic Lime Coolada After Sun Moisturizer
This affordable moisturizer has such a lovely lime scent. Its magic recipe includes shea and cocoa butters, plus aloe vera.
Sea Salt After Sun Lotion
This vegan and all natural aloe and mango butter lotion comes in such pretty packaging to set out on your counter.