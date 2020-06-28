Scheana Shay and Her Boyfriend Prove Their Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever After Miscarriage

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have one unbreakable bond.

The couple is proving their relationship is stronger than ever, especially after the Vanderpump Rules star recently opened up about her miscarriage.

On Saturday, Brock took to Instagram to share a sweet message about his girlfriend.

"She has my back and I have Hers," the rugby player captioned his post, alongside an image of him and Scheana enjoying a romantic beach day.

In the heartwarming photo, the professional athlete can be seen carrying the reality TV personality, as the ocean waves hit them. Along with the swoon-worthy post, Brock also shared several Instagram Stories that showed him and Scheana eating at the Santa Monica restaurant, Élephante.

Brock's heartfelt Instagram message comes only one day after the Vanderpump Rules star shared her pregnancy story. On Friday's podcast episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, she said she recently learned about her pregnancy. She would've been expecting her first child with her boyfriend.