E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Pop culture is always more fun with family.

Over the years, E! has brought you plenty of unforgettable families who have opened their lives up to strangers for various reality TV shows. And while cameras can't stay in homes forever, there's no denying the fandom that exists for many shows like Married to Jonas, Eric & Jessie: Game On and other popular projects.

As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the couples and families who graciously gave fans a peek inside their reality. And believe it or not, you may be surprised to see who once had a show on E!

Before getting involved with drama on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards appeared in Denise Richards: It's Complicated. And long before Snoop Dogg teamed up with Martha Stewart, he starred in E!'s Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood.