Francesca Eastwood Gives Birth to Baby Boy Titan

Francesca Eastwood is a mom!

The 25-year-old actress and model has given birth to her first child with Alexander Wraith, E! News can exclusively reveal. The daughter of Clint Eastwood and her model beau welcomed a baby boy, named Titan Wraith Eastwood, on Sept. 16!

Francesca first revealed that she was expecting back in May at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards in Beverly Hills, where she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet. She then later stood beside her mom, Frances Fisher, at the podium during the event and cradled her baby bump. "I'm going to be adding to the family this summer with my own baby and we're so excited," Francesca said with a smile, announcing the news.

Her mom then replied, "Oh, my God! I'm so excited I'm going to be a grandma."