Brooks Laich Hangs Out With Derek Hough Weeks After Julianne Hough Breakup

Brooks Laich and Derek Hough's bromance is still going strong.

Taking to Instagram, the NHL player proved that he's still on good terms with ex Julianne Hough's brother by documenting their hangout session on his Instagram Stories. In the videos, Derek can be seen playing an intense game of ping pong against one of the duo's friends. Unfortunately for the World of Dance star, it appeared that his opponent had brought his A-game.

Applauding his pal, Brooks can be heard saying, "Autographs after."

Brooks' post comes nearly one month after he and Julianne announced that they were separating after three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two said a joint statement on May 29. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."