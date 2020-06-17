Live Out Your Ballerina Dreams With the Workout that Sculpts Miranda Kerr and Karlie Kloss

"I think the most important thing to understand is that Ballet Beautiful is a workout. It's not a ballet class," Bowers explains to E! News. "What we're doing is using movement and exercises that target your ballet muscles, so the muscles that a dancer uses in their everyday training: inner thighs, through the back of the legs, your core." At the same time, she continues, "We're also working on posture."

Uh, raise your hand if that's something you could use now that you're spending hours a day hunched over a makeshift work-from-home setup.

Effective without feeling punishing, "It's enjoyable, too," says Bowers of the sessions that range from five to 20 minutes. "For a lot of people it is reconnecting with sort of a childhood pursuit or dream. Or maybe it's just an art that they really admire, but what they really want is a good-looking butt. You can sort of do all of it."