Kelly Clarkson Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce

Kelly Clarkson has been spotted out and about without her wedding ring just days after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

On Friday, June 12, the 38-year-old mother of two was spotted walking her dog in Los Angeles, Calif., looking casual in a jumpsuit, sandals and chic sunglasses—and without a ring on that finger.

Clarkson was photographed out and about just days after news broke that the American Idol winner had cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents obtained by E! News. Clarkson also requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children, six-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son, Remington Alexander.

The couple—who wed in 2013 in Tennessee—have remained silent about the news, but members of the family's inner circle has told E! News that the separation came as a total shock. "It came out of nowhere," one insider said. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."