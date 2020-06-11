André Leon Talley Says Anna Wintour's Vogue Apology "Came Out of the Space of White Privilege"

André Leon Talley is speaking out about Anna Wintour's message to her staff at Vogue.

In the memo obtained by E! News, the editor-in-chief acknowledged that the publication "has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators."

"We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes," Wintour continued, adding that there are "too few" Black employees at Vogue. "It can't be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue."

"I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will—and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward," she added. "I am listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to share either."

Shortly after Wintour's comments appeared online, Talley—who previously worked alongside Wintour as Vogue's editor-at-large and detailed their working relationship in his book, The Chiffon Trenches—spoke out about the apology in a conversation with Sandra Bernhard.