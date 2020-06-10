In a memo sent to Vogue staffers and obtained by E! News, famed editor-in-chief Anna Wintour admits the publication has "not found enough ways" to support its Black employees.

Last Thursday, June 4, Wintour wrote in an email, "I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger too. I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team—I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we're seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue."

Further acknowledging Vogue's wrongdoings, Wintour, who was named editor-in-chief in 1988, added, "I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators."

"We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes."