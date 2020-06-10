Netflix Launches Black Lives Matter Collection Including Becoming, Pose and More

Sign into Netflix and you're going to see something different: a Black Lives Matter hub.

Announced on Twitter, the new hub features movies, shows and documentaries ranging from When They See Us and Pose to Homecoming and 13th.

"When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,' we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,'" the streamer said in a tweet. "With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."

Other programming includes Kerry Washington in American Son and Seven Seconds, a crime drama Regina King won an Emmy for.