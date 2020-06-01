George Clooney Calls Racism "Our Pandemic" in Response to George Floyd's Death

George Clooney is using his massive platform to speak up and show his support for the black community.

The A-list actor and philanthropist penned an essay for The Daily Beast on Monday morning that was titled, "George Clooney: America's Greatest Pandemic Is Anti-Black Racism."

In the published piece, the 59-year-old star discussed the recent nationwide protests in the United Stated and also advocated for "systemic change in our law enforcement and in our criminal justice system."

As Clooney put it, racism in America is "our pandemic" and one that no one has found a cure for.

"This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine," he wrote. "It seems we've stopped even looking for one and we just try to treat the wound on an individual basis. And we sure haven't done a very good job of that."

He continued, "So this week, as we're wondering what it's going to take to fix these seemingly insurmountable problems, just remember we created these issues so we can fix them."