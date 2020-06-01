Ellen DeGeneres Demands ''Justice'' After George Floyd's Death: ''People Have Gotten Away With Murder''

Ellen DeGeneres wants to see justice served in the death of George Floyd.

In a new video shared to social media on Monday, DeGeneres struggled to hold back tears as she shared her reaction to the global fight against racism and police brutality exactly one week after Floyd was killed while being arrested outside a corner store in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this but I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," the talk show host said. "I am so sad and I am so angry. I know I'm not going to say the right thing. I know that there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be in disagreement with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice."

DeGeneres, who previously expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the weekend, continued, "I have always stood for equality. I have always wanted to be the voice for people who felt like they didn't have a voice because I know what that feels like. Maybe you don't agree with how it's coming out, but you have to understand it. Then we can heal it."