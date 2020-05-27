TikTok Star Addison Rae Reveals Her Go-To Booty Exercise to Kourtney Kardashian

Related : How to Work Out Like Kim & Kourtney Kardashian

Get in on the Kourtney Kardashian workout plan.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder uploaded a video on YouTube in which TikTok star Addison Rae teaches the lifestyle guru her favorite 6-minute booty workout and fans can get in on the burn too.

"I'm so excited," Kourtney tells Addison as the video begins.

"This will be a really fun workout," the 19-year-old social media personality responds. "I've done this butt workout so many times because it literally burns so bad but it's so good."

"I have such a good butt workout that I wanna see how yours is and then I feel like we should do other day where I show you mine," Kourtney says, before asking Addison what she's been up to during quarantine.

The two then went on to chat about how the young TikTok star's family has joined her during her workouts and Kourtney went on to share more about the social distancing workouts" that she's hosted at her home's basketball court with her trainer. Kourtney then went on to invite Addison over for an "intense" workout.