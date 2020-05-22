Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Max Ehrich Totally Predicted Their Romance Years Ago

It looks like Max Ehrich was confident about his feelings for Demi Lovato right from the get-go.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer posted a screenshot of a tweet the 28-year-old actor had shared back in 2011.

"All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato," Ehrich wrote on the social network at the time. "#CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant."

Fast-forward almost a decade later, and the two are now dating.

"We love a little manifestation," the two-time Grammy nominee stated.

Lovato also shared a few photos of the couples enjoying some sweet smooches and cuddles and playing with a pup.

Reports of their romance first started spreading in March after the "Sorry Not Sorry" star and The Young and the Restless alum shared a few flirty exchanges on social media.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," a source told E! News at the time. "He is a good influence on Demi, and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads."