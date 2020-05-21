Supermodel Rachel Hunter Shares Favorite Recipe to Curb Quarantine Cravings

Supermodel and wellness enthusiast Rachel Hunter wants to help you feel your best during quarantine!

Partnering with America's no. 1 probiotic rich India-style yogurt brand DAHlicious, Rachel insists the dish will help people find balance and harmony in their diets.

"We are in uncharted waters at the moment, an unprecedented time with so much uncertainty," she says. "We wanted to join together to be able to share the significance of yoga and meditation for our wellbeing. I have partnered with the incredible brand DAHlicious Organic, that understands the importance of gut health paired with the emphasis of these practices, to spread this mindful message."

"I eat DAH! all sorts of ways," she adds. "Some of my favorite toppings include honey, assorted fruits, flax, and other seeds and bee pollen. I usually pick my favorite bowl or cup, add the yogurt, followed by the dry toppings, and then drizzle honey over the top. You can also get fancy and layer it to make a yogurt parfait."