James Corden Reveals 3 Late Late Show Staffers Welcomed Baby Girls Within 24 Hours

Congratulations are in order times three!

While James Corden aims to bring laughs and lightness every night on his CBS late-night show, the host of The Late Late Show had some extra good news to share Monday night.

"We find three things to cheer you up. But today, we didn't have to look very far because we have some incredible news for us here," he shared during his show. "Three members of our Late Late Show staff have all had babies within the past 24 hours. Can you believe that?"

The show's accounting assistant, an editor and an executive producer all welcomed baby girls into their respective families. And yes, they shared photos of their daughters for all to admire.

"What was happening at The Late Late Show nine months ago? What was it that got everyone revved up?" James joked. As it turns out, the host looked back on segments that aired nine months ago and one stuck out.